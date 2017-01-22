St. Joseph’s wrestling triumphs at WSAZ Tournament

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy wrestling placed 11th overall and won the small school division with 102.5 points at the WSAZ News Channel 3 Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
SJCA’s Caleb Dowling won the 132-pound division with a 5-0 record, Evan Courts placed third at 138 pounds, Jacob Powers was fourth at 120 pounds, and Ehtan Kauffman took fifth at 106 pounds.
Adding team points was Julian Simmons, who barely missed placing with a 3-2 mark.
Dowling was seeded sixth but rattled off a series of wins before defeating Corey Secrist of Petersburg, West Virginia’s defending state champion, in a 5-2 decision.
Courts defeated Meade County’s Roger Young in the 138-pound third-place bout, Powers fell in his third place bout to John Hardin’s Brody Haverstick, and Ethan Kauffman won a fifth-place bout against Johnson Central’s Dalton Lawson.
The Wolves wrestle next at the Juniata Valley Invitational on Feb. 4.
