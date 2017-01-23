Snyder leads Penns Valley past Juniata Valley in boys’ basketball

Luke Snyder scored a game-high 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Penns Valley boys’ basketball team to a 52-49 win over Juniata Valley on Monday night.
Snyder was an efficient 9 for 18 from the field and 5 for 7 from the foul line in the win.
The Rams built an eight-point halftime lead before being outscored 16-6 in the third quarter. The teams went to overtime tied 47-47, and Penns Valley did enough to come away with the win.
Keith Butts added nine points for Penns Valley, and Andrew Tobias finished with six points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Penns Valley faces Philipsburg-Osceola on the road Wednesday.
