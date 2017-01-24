State College rolls past Central Dauphin in boys’ swimming

The State College boys’ swim team did not lose a single event as it beat Central Dauphin 132-51 on Tuesday night.
Individual winners for the Little Lions included Foster Heasley (200-yard freestyle), Tobias Van Dyle (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Mikey Challis (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Zachary Sherman (500 freestyle), and Jordan Hillsley (100 backstroke).
State College swept the relays winning the 200 medley (Matt Brownstead, Benjamin Gingher, Noah Witt, Challis), 200 freestyle (Hillsley, Matt Morris, Van Dyke, Luke Hurley), and 400 freestyle (Witt, Heasley, Hurley, Morris).
State College is 8-0 in dual meets this season.
