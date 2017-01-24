High School Sports

January 24, 2017 11:36 PM

State College rolls past Central Dauphin in boys’ swimming

From CDT staff reports

STATE COLLEGE

The State College boys’ swim team did not lose a single event as it beat Central Dauphin 132-51 on Tuesday night.

Individual winners for the Little Lions included Foster Heasley (200-yard freestyle), Tobias Van Dyle (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Mikey Challis (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Zachary Sherman (500 freestyle), and Jordan Hillsley (100 backstroke).

State College swept the relays winning the 200 medley (Matt Brownstead, Benjamin Gingher, Noah Witt, Challis), 200 freestyle (Hillsley, Matt Morris, Van Dyke, Luke Hurley), and 400 freestyle (Witt, Heasley, Hurley, Morris).

State College is 8-0 in dual meets this season.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos