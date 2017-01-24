State College girls’ swimming beats Central Dauphin

The State College swim team only lost three events as it handily won over Central Dauphin 113-70 on Tuesday night.
Individual winnters for State College (6-2) were Ruth Dangelo (200-yard individual medley), Catherine Caswell (100 freestyle), Meghan Lewis (500 Freestyle), Jodie Challis (100 backstroke) and Grace Dangelo (100 breaststroke).
Meghan Hughes, Thalia Stout, Catherine Caswell, Abbey Whipple made up the winning 200 freestyle relay team. Whipple and Hughes were also a part of the winning 400 freestyle relay along with Jodie Challis and Grace Dangelo.
