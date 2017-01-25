Bellefonte wrestling takes down Central

Bellefonte wrestling crushed Central 54-18 on Tuesday night, bolstered by five straight wins to close the match.
Nathaniel Wert opened the match at 126 pounds with a pin, Central won at 132, and Bellefonte bounced back with a pair of victories by Cameron Coppolo (138) and Brock Port (145).
Central won at 152 pounds, Bellefonte’s Chase Gardner won by forfeit at 160, and Lukas McClure earned a decision at 170.
However, the Dragons earned decision wins at 182 and 195 pounds, cutting Bellefonte’s lead to 27-18.
The Red Raiders vanquished any hopes of a Central comeback with pins by Maximilian Mondy (220), Alex Coppolo (106), Cole Stewart (113) and Ryan Smith (120), as well as a decision by Sean Irvin at 285.
Bellefonte (16-1) faces Penns Valley on Thursday.
