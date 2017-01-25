High School Sports

January 25, 2017 9:56 PM

Bellefonte girls’ basketball cruises by Central Mountain

From CDT staff reports

BELLEFONTE

The Lady Red Raiders controlled the first half and cruised from there for a 43-21 win over Central Mountain on Wednesday night.

Bellefonte held its opponent to one point in the first quarter and only a 3-pointer in the second.

At halftime, the Lady Red Raiders led 24-4.

A key cog in that early success was Mallorie Smith. The freshman guard tallied nine first-half points and finished with a game-high 16.

Lauren Young also chipped in nine points for the Lady Red Raiders.

Bellefonte (8-8) travels to Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday.

