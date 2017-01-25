Emma Butler leads Penns Valley girls’ basketball

Behind Emma Butler’s 17 points, Penns Valley defeated Clearfield 53-38 on Wednesday night.
Butler, who led all scorers, had seven field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. Peyton Homan and Kourtney Beamesderfer also hit double-digits for the Lady Rams, tallying 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Penns Valley jumped out to a stellar start, racking up 29 first-quarter points.
The Lady Rams finished off Clearfield with tight defense, allowing only 13 points in the second half.
Penns Valley (10-5) travels to Central on Friday.
