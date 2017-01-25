Luke Snyder guides Penns Valley boys’ basketball over P-O

Thanks in large part to Luke Snyder’s outstanding performance, Penns Valley boys’ basketball held off Philipsburg-Osceola 50-43 on Wednesday night.
Snyder, a 6-foot-5 senior, dominated, notching 19 points, six rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals. He hit six field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and sunk five free throws.
Complementing Snyder’s effort was fellow senior Andrew Tobias, who had a double-double for the Rams with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mounties were led by Josiah Davis, who tallied 12 points.
Penns Valley (9-7) hosts Central on Friday, while P-O (2-15) travels to Bellefonte the same day.
Comments