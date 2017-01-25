Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball falls to Central

Bald Eagle Area fell to Central 60-49 on Wednesday night.
Jordan Jones led the Eagles with 21 points, and Parker Hilderbrand managed 10 points.
However, Jacob Muthler drove Central all night, recording 24 points on eight made field goals. Kyle Dodson also chipped in 12 points.
Central led by only five points after three quarters, but the Dragons torched BEA with 19 points in the final period.
The Eagles managed 13 points in the fourth, and that was that.
BEA (1-15) hosts Huntingdon on Friday.
