Bellefonte rolls over Penns Valley on wrestling mat

With Senior Night festivities to start the night, the Bellefonte wrestling team gave fans a lot to celebrate with a 40-13 victory over Penns Valley on Thursday.
The highlight match of the night came at 145 pounds, with Red Raider Brock Port maintaining his undefeated record on the season with a slim 1-0 decision over Jared Hurd.
Zach Rosenberg (152) won by fall in 52 seconds for the Raiders, while Mason Cooper scored a pin in 4:26 at 182 and Cole Stewart won by forfeit at 113. Earning decisions were Keegan Rothrock (132), Cam Coppolo (138), Chase Gardner (160), Brien McChesney (195), Max Mondy (220) and Sean Irvin (285).
Baylor Shunk (106), Abe Allebach (170), Clayton Royer (126) and Darren Yearick (120) had the wins for the Rams, with bonus points for Shunk for a major decision.
The Red Raiders (17-1, 7-0 Mountain League) are back on the mat for a showdown with Central Mountain on Tuesday before heading into District 6 team duals.
