High School Sports

January 27, 2017 10:23 PM

Bald Eagle Area’s Jordan Jones scores 30 points in defeat

From CDT staff reports

WINGATE

Despite Jordan Jones lighting up the scoreboard, Bald Eagle Area fell to Huntingdon 77-63 on Friday night.

Jones led all scorers with 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers and draining 9 of 11 attempts from the free-throw line.

However, Huntingdon’s firepower was too much to match. The Bearcats nailed nine 3-pointers coming from six different players.

Nick Rigby and Jonathan Price couldn’t be contained by the Eagles, scoring 26 and 19 points, respectively.

The Eagles (1-16) look to snap a 10-game losing streak when they host Bellwood-Antis on Monday.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos