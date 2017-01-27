Bald Eagle Area’s Jordan Jones scores 30 points in defeat

Despite Jordan Jones lighting up the scoreboard, Bald Eagle Area fell to Huntingdon 77-63 on Friday night.
Jones led all scorers with 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers and draining 9 of 11 attempts from the free-throw line.
However, Huntingdon’s firepower was too much to match. The Bearcats nailed nine 3-pointers coming from six different players.
Nick Rigby and Jonathan Price couldn’t be contained by the Eagles, scoring 26 and 19 points, respectively.
The Eagles (1-16) look to snap a 10-game losing streak when they host Bellwood-Antis on Monday.
