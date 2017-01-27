Snyder brothers lead Penns Valley boys’ basketball past Central

The Rams’ brotherly duo of Luke and Logan Snyder led Penns Valley boys’ basketball to a 50-41 win over Central on Friday night, snapping the Dragons’ 10-game winning streak.
The elder brother, Luke, led Penns Valley (10-7) with 14 points. The 6-foot-5 senior also contributed seven rebounds, six blocks and a pair of assists.
Meanwhile, Logan Snyder, a freshman, had 13 points and four rebounds.
“Luke had a good first half,” Penns Valley coach Terry Glunt said. “Then when they gave him attention, he found his brother.”
Andrew Tobias was also a force on the block for Penns Valley with 12 rebounds.
Kyle Dodson and Brandon Buchart guided Central (11-3) with 10 points each.
“It was a big win,” Glunt added. “Central has some tough kids. I’m proud of our boys.”
Penns Valley looks to make it four wins in a row when it hosts Cambria Heights on Saturday.
