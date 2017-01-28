Penns Valley’s boys basketball hangs on for win over Cambria Heights

Penns Valley’s defense shut down Cambria Heights for three quarters on Saturday afternoon.
However, the Rams had to hang on for a 61-52 win.
Penns Valley held a 44-24 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Highlanders put up 28 points in the final frame but it wasn’t enough.
The Rams were led by a trio of double-figure scorers in Luke Snyder (15), Andrew Tobias (13) and Keith Butts (11).
Cambria Heights received a pair of 18-point efforts from Liam Wholaver, who hit five 3-pointers, and Tyler Scott.
