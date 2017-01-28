State College boys’ swimming and diving team dominates Upper St. Clair

The State College boys’ swimming and diving team won every event but one in a 115-71 win over Upper St. Clair on Saturday afternoon.
Tobias Van Dyke, Jordan Hillsley and Matt Brownstead were all quad winners for the Little Lions. All three were part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team, along with Foster Heasley, that finished in a time of 3:17.77.
Van Dyke had individual wins in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team along with Brownstead. Hillsley won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team. Brownstead won the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
Jacob Whipple won the one-meter dive with a score of 300.25.
Upper St. Clair’s lone victory came from Jack Fitzpatrick in the 100 backstroke.
