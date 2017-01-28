High School Sports

January 28, 2017

State College wrestling falls to Central Mountain

From CDT staff reports

STATE COLLEGE

Ian Barr, Cole Urbas and Pete Haffner earned the lone wins for State College in its 51-14 loss to Central Mountain on Saturday.

Barr pinned Colton Weaver in 4:53 at 160 pounds. Urbas earned a 15-0 technical fall of Caleb Turner in six minutes at 182 pounds. Haffner picked up an 11-6 major decision over Mahlik Houtz at 220 pounds.

The Wildcats opened the dual rattling off six straight wins. Five of those six wins came with bonus points — two major decisions, two technical falls and a pin.

