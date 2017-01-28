State College wrestling falls to Central Mountain

Ian Barr, Cole Urbas and Pete Haffner earned the lone wins for State College in its 51-14 loss to Central Mountain on Saturday.
Barr pinned Colton Weaver in 4:53 at 160 pounds. Urbas earned a 15-0 technical fall of Caleb Turner in six minutes at 182 pounds. Haffner picked up an 11-6 major decision over Mahlik Houtz at 220 pounds.
The Wildcats opened the dual rattling off six straight wins. Five of those six wins came with bonus points — two major decisions, two technical falls and a pin.
