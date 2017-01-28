Penns Valley wrestling finishes 4th in 36 team Fred Bell Tournament

Penns Valley entered the second day of the Fred Bell Tournament with 10 wrestlers looking to place.
In the end, only four finished on the podium but as a team the Rams finished fourth in the 36 team tournament. They had a team score of 114 points.
Jared Hurd was Penns Valley’s lone wrestler in the finals at 145 pounds. He finished second but did pick up career win No. 100 in the tournament.
Andrew Sharer (third, 152), Baylor Shunk (fourth, 106) and Darren Yearick (fifth, 120) were the other placers for the Rams.
Harborcreek won the tournament with 177.5 points. It had five wrestlers in the championships. General McLane (149) and St. Marys (147.5) rounded out the top three.
