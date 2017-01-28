High School Sports

January 28, 2017 9:23 PM

Kendra Wakefield leads Bellefonte gymnastics to Senior Day win over St. Marys

From CDT staff reports

BELLEFONTE

Kendra Wakefield won three events and the all-around to lead Bellefonte to a Senior Day win over St. Marys 128.85-123.50 on Saturday.

Wakefield, who is one of five seniors on the team, won the vault with an 8.6, the bars with a 7.75, the beam with 8.45 and the all-around with a score of 33.10. Teammate Brianna Hovies, who is another senior, placed second in the all-around with a 31.40 total.

Emily Hovies and Brianna Hoives helped the Red Raiders sweep the beam finishing second and third, respectively.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos