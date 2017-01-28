Kendra Wakefield leads Bellefonte gymnastics to Senior Day win over St. Marys

Kendra Wakefield won three events and the all-around to lead Bellefonte to a Senior Day win over St. Marys 128.85-123.50 on Saturday.
Wakefield, who is one of five seniors on the team, won the vault with an 8.6, the bars with a 7.75, the beam with 8.45 and the all-around with a score of 33.10. Teammate Brianna Hovies, who is another senior, placed second in the all-around with a 31.40 total.
Emily Hovies and Brianna Hoives helped the Red Raiders sweep the beam finishing second and third, respectively.
