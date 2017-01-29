Penns Valley’s Luke Snyder named CDT Athlete of the Week

Penns Valley’s Luke Snyder is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
Snyder led the Rams in scoring in four wins last week, averaging 18 points per game.
Snyder had 24 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Juniata Valley on Monday night. He finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four blocks in a win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday and had 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in a victory over Central on Friday.
He finished the week with 15 points as the Rams beat Cambria Heights on Saturday.
Comments