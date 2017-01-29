High School Sports

State College indoor track and field excels at invitational

From CDT staff reports

SELINSGROVE

The State College boys’ indoor track and field team recorded four individual first-place finishes at the Susquehanna Indoor High School Classic on Sunday.

Jake Hefkin won the long jump (21-2.50), Stan Hamilton took first in the triple jump (42-6), Luke Knipe was first in the pole vault (13-0) and Owen Wing finished first in the mile (4:35.92).

Hamilton also took second in the high jump (6-0).

Nick Feffer was the runner-up in the 800 (1:58.43). Feffer contributed to first-place finishes in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

Patrick Osborne placed third in the pole vault (12-6) for State College.

Taylor Givens provided the highlight for the State College girls’ team, taking first in the triple jump (35-9.50). Givens also finished second in the long jump (17-9.50) and third in the 60-meter dash (8.08).

Jordan Bair finished second in the shot put (36-3), Lyndsey Reed was second in the pole vault (11-6) and Rachael Spencer placed scond in the high jump (4-10). Ava Michael took second in the 200 (27.82).

Esther Seeland (400; 1:01.35) and Jordan Rohrbach (800; 2:27.75) both placed third. The Lady Little Lions finished first in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

