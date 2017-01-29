Koleno, McClenahan win tournament titles for Bald Eagle Area wrestling

Bald Eagle Area’s Seth Koleno and Gage McClenahan each won individual titles at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School on Saturday.
Koleno reached the finals at 138 pounds with three falls and won the title on an injury default. McClenahan had two falls and a technical fall to set up a bout against Clearfield’s Hunter Wright in the 145-pound finals. McClenahan pinned Wright in 49 seconds.
They helped Bald Eagle Area take fourth with 151 points, finishing behind champion Altoona (185.5), runner-up Shippensburg (171) and third-place Wilson Area (156.5).
Garrett Rigg finished fourth (132), Dylan Bisel was sixth (170) and Aleck Nyman placed seventh (113) for BEA. Garrett Giedroc (106) and Hunter Hockenberry (220) both finished eighth.
