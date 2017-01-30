State College girls’ basketball beats Altoona

Taylor Love scored a game-high 19 points to lead the State College girls’ basketball team to a 39-33 win over District 6 rival Altoona on Monday night.
Love accounted for nine of her team’s 13 field goals in the win. Maya Bokunewicz added eight points and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Lady Little Lions.
State College led 8-2 after the first quarter and 18-9 at halftime.
The Lady Little Lions improved their record to 6-10, while Altoona slipped to 11-7.
State College travels to Carlisle on Tuesday.
Comments