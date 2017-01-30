High School Sports

January 30, 2017 11:12 PM

Huntingdon beats Penns Valley in boys’ basketball

From CDT staff reports

HUNTINGDON

Huntingdon started and finished strong to beat Penns Valley 57-40 on Monday night.

Jayton Smith scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bearcats, who raced out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Rams 22-12 in the fourth.

Smith knocked down six of Huntingdon’s 12 3-pointers. Nick Rigby added 12 points and Jonahathan Price had 11 for Huntingdon.

Keith Butts paced Penns Valley with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Luke Snyder finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Andrew Tobias had nine points and 13 rebounds for the Rams.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos