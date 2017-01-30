Huntingdon beats Penns Valley in boys’ basketball

Huntingdon started and finished strong to beat Penns Valley 57-40 on Monday night.
Jayton Smith scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bearcats, who raced out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Rams 22-12 in the fourth.
Smith knocked down six of Huntingdon’s 12 3-pointers. Nick Rigby added 12 points and Jonahathan Price had 11 for Huntingdon.
Keith Butts paced Penns Valley with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Luke Snyder finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, and Andrew Tobias had nine points and 13 rebounds for the Rams.
Comments