High school sports schedule postponed due to weather

Tuesday’s high school sports schedule has been postponed due to the weather.
Penns Valley’s District 6 Class AA dual match has been rescheduled for Thursday.
The Rams are hosting Penn Cambria and Johnstown, and they’ll face the winner with a spot in Saturday’s semifinals on the line. The team’s match against Tyrone will be Feb. 13.
Four games have been moved to Wednesday: State College boys’ basketball’s home game against Carlisle; State College girls’ basketball at Carlisle; Bald Eagle Area boys’ basketball at Clearfield; and Bellefonte boys’ basketball at Tyrone.
Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ basketball will host Juniata on Saturday.
The State College boys’ and girls’ swimming teams will host Central Dauphin East on Feb. 7.
The BEA girls’ basketball team’s game at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy is set for Feb. 9, and the Penns Valley’s girls’ basketball game against Hollidaysburg has been moved to Feb. 10.
The following games have yet to be rescheduled: Philipsburg-Osceola’s boys’ basketball game at Central; Bellefonte wrestling at Central Mountain.
