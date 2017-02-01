State College’s Mason Mellott signs with Penn State baseball

Mason Mellott sat in front of the cameras with a white Penn State hat in front of him and his parents next to him in Nittany Lions’ gear.
The State College baseball player was last of more than 20 athletes to announce their college decisions at the school’s National Signing Day ceremony in the North Building library on Wednesday.
Mellott wore a button-down shirt emblazoned with the Nittany Lion logo for the occasion and offered a “We Are” to punctuate his announcement and mark the end of the ceremony.
Mellott was one of nine State College athletes recognized Wednesday who will continue their careers at Division-I programs.
Mellott is looking forward to continuing his career at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, a little more than three miles from his high school.
“I’ve been a Penn State fan all my life so it was just a great opportunity that I get to play there,” Mellott said. “And I’m definitely excited to play in front of all my hometown fans.”
Mellott, a pitcher, received an offer during an official visit to Penn State, where he was blown away by the team’s facilities. About one hour after the visit, he called Nittany Lions coach Rob Cooper to commit.
“I called coach Cooper and he was super-excited right when I told him,” Mellott said. “He was just excited to have a hometown kid and excited for me to be on the team because I think I can help the team.”
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Comments