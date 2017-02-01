Haffner chooses Lehigh over preferred walk-on spot at Penn State

State College’s Pete Haffner considered going to Penn State.
The all-state linebacker’s final list came down to joining the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on or contining his career at Lehigh.
“It was pretty tough, but when I got on campus at Lehigh, it was where my heart was,” Haffner said.
Haffner said he could see himself at Lehigh when he visited earlier this month. He felt the school was a great fit academically and athletically, and he connected with his future teammates.
He’ll also reunite with former State College teammate Jon Seighman, a defensive back for the Mountain Hawks.
“Jon’s been with me the whole way through the process,” Haffner said. “He’s been telling me since last summer, he’s like, ‘You got to come to Lehigh, you got to come to Lehigh.’ Jon’s been one of my best friends for a while and it’s pretty great being able to play with him again.”
