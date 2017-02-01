State College’s Will Swope to play football at Cornell

State College’s Will Swope is headed to Cornell.
Swope, an all-state offensive lineman, looked at Lehigh, Princeton and Bucknell, but the coaching staff sold Swope on Cornell.
“I have that burden off my chest of deciding where I’m going to go,” Swope said. “... I’m just really excited to go to Cornell. It’s going to be a new beginning and hopefully it will lead to some great opportunities.”
Swope was recognized at State College’s National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday.
He said he’s ready to put in the work in the fall.
“Freshman year, I’m pretty much just going to be lifting 24/7,” Swope said. “That’s my job. Hopefully by the time sophomore, junior year comes around, I’ll be able to play some.”
Comments