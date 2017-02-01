High School Sports

February 1, 2017 11:16 PM

Curtin set to run cross country and track at UMass

By Ryne Gery

rgery@centredaily.com

STATE COLLEGE

Catherine Curtin is heading to the University of Massachusetts to compete on the cross country and track and field teams.

When she learned State College cross country coach Rebecca Donaghue went to UMass, she kept it in the back of her mind.

“When I went on my visit, I knew it was the place for me,” Curtin said at State College’s National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday.

She said she felt at home at UMass after spending time with the team.

“I felt that I could definitely succeed there,” said Curtin, who will be focusing on the mile for the track team.

Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery

