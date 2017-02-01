Gingher following in sister’s footsteps, continuing swimming career at Eastern Michigan

State College’s Ben Gingher started swimming his sophomore year with one goal in mind.
He wanted to continue his career at the next level.
“I didn’t really have a solid plan for it, but that was where I wanted to go with it,” Gingher said Wednesday at State College’s National Signing Day ceremony.
Gingher achieved that goal as he will swim at Eastern Michigan. He was on the diving team as a freshman before switching to swimming and following in his four older sisters’ footsteps. Three sisters went on to swim in college, including Michele, who swam at Eastern Michigan.
Due to the family connection, he was familiar with the program.
He said his improvement during his junior year generated interest from colleges.
And the Eagles made the best offer.
“It was a lot of hard work and it definitely didn’t come easy,” Gingher said.
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Comments