Drew Friberg scores 1,000th point as State College captures Mid Penn Commonwealth crown

Drew Friberg has had showcase nights before, but Friday evening was special.
Friberg scored his 1,000th career point, leading State College to a 59-48 win over Central Dauphin to capture the Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth Division crown outright on Senior Night.
Friberg, a junior, had 29 points, including 13 in fourth quarter to help close out the monumental win for State College (15-3, 12-2 Mid Penn).
Friberg’s brother, Tommy, chipped in nine points, while seniors Tommy Sekunda, Gavin Schaefer-Hood and Eli Bokunewicz combined for 14.
Despite the stellar finish, outscoring Central Dauphin 35-18 in the final two quarters, State College’s start was less than ideal.
The Little Lions trailed the Rams by 16 with a few minutes to go in the second period, and luckily for the State College faithful, they went on a 10-0 run before halftime to cut Central Dauphin’s lead to six.
Drew Friberg had only five points at the break, but when the Little Lions needed it most, he took over. The on-court leader hit four field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, to tally 11 of State College’s 15 third-quarter points.
The Little Lions led 39-38 heading into the final period.
Friberg kept pressing on, hitting 10 of 10 free-throw attempts and a trey in the fourth quarter, outscoring Central Dauphin himself in the final period and guiding State College to a key comeback win.
While State College celebrated the conference title on Friday night, the Little Lions still have four games left on the regular season schedule.
State College hosts Greater Johnstown on Monday, before travelling to Altoona and welcoming Williamsport and Hollidaysburg prior to the postseason.
