Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ basketball taken down by Huntingdon

Huntingdon had little problem on Friday night, throttling Philipsburg-Osceola 93-52.
The Bearcats’ Jonathan Price was on fire, hitting 11 field goals, eight of which were 3-pointers, for a game-high 30 points. Nick Rigby added 22 points for Huntingdon.
Meanwhile, the duo of Payton Guelich and Josiah Davis scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Mounties.
But the combo wasn’t enough, as Huntingdon’s 18 3-pointers and 50 second-half points was too much for P-O.
The Mounties host Dubois Central Catholic on Monday.
