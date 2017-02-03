High School Sports

Bald Eagle Area girls’ basketball falls to Tyrone

Tyrone jumped ahead early and put away the Bald Eagle Area girls’ basketball team Friday night.

Behind the scoring efforts of Kasey Engle and Alexis Cannistraci, the Lady Golden Eagles soared past the Lady Bald Eagles 49-29.

Engle netted a game-high 18 points while Cannistraci added 14 for Tyrone (16-2), which built a comfortable 40-14 lead by halftime.

Alexis Bucha and Morgan Chambers scored seven points apiece to pace BEA.

The Lady Eagles hope to rebound in a rivalry game, as BEA hosts Bellefonte on Tuesday.

