Penns Valley wrestling rebounds to finish 3rd in District 6 Class AA

Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said after his team’s loss to the Rams on Thursday that Penns Valley and Huntingdon were the teams to beat in District 6 Class AA wrestling.
The two teams tangled two weeks ago in Spring Mills in a dual that Penns Valley led most of the way. In the end, the Bearcats escaped the Rams with a 37-36 win.
On Saturday morning, the two squared off in the District 6 Class AA team duals semifinals.
This time around it was all Huntingdon in a 40-26 win. The Bearcats went on to win their second straight team title and fourth overall with a 40-26 win over Moshannon Valley.
The Rams rebounded nicely in the consolation finals to take care of Central 51-21 to place third.
“You got to refocus when your first goal isn’t met,” Penns Valley coach Joel Brinker said. “There is no shame. We are walking out of here taking third out of 27 schools. You want to end your day on a win and we did so its nice. I congratulate everybody that’s here. We just wish the best for District 6 moving forward.”
The Bearcats tallied three pins and picked up two forfeits. Huntingdon rattled off three straight victories to open the match and led 10-0.
Jared Hurd and Andrew Sharer stopped the bleeding momentarily for the Rams with back-to-back decision wins at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively.
At one point, Penns Valley trailed 34-9 before rallying back and closing out the dual with wins in the final three contested bouts.
Dillion Covalt picked up a fall of Brady Shope at 285 pounds in 1:36. Baylor Shunk followed with an 18-2 technical fall in 5:12. Darren Yearick led 14-1 before pinning Chandler Lauer in 2:53.
“Matchups and bonus points,” Brinker said of the tough loss. “Their kids battled. Our kids, I felt wrestled hard and tough. You’re giving up two forfeits against a team like that. They are holding 12 (points) in the pocket, you’re putting pressure on other guys to get bonus and stuff.”
The Rams got plenty of bonus points in their consolation match with the Scarlet Dragons.
They earned six pins and received a forfeit in the win. Carter Felker tied the match with a pin in 2:43 as Central opened the dual with a fall. Felker’s fall was the longest one in the dual.
Clayton Upcraft had a pin in 1:35 at 152 pounds. Abraham Allebach took care of Logan Marko in 47 seconds at 170 pounds. Corey Rimmey made short work of Jona Brantner at 195 pounds in 27 seconds.
Shunk’s dominant day ended in 29 seconds with a pin of Camden Leach. Clayton Royer closed out the match with a fall in 1:17.
Penns Valley has duals with West Branch, Bellwood-Antis and Tyrone left before the postseason begins.
“We refocus now,” Brinker said. “We got a district individual tournament coming up. You want to make a run at it. The guys know we can make it interesting and be competitive in it. It’s going to make for a fun team race.”
