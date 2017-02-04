Herrington scores 39 in Philipsburg-Osceola’s loss to Juniata

Halle Herrington put on another scoring display Saturday, but her spotlight was stolen.
Josie Swartz and Juniata got the better of Herrington and Philipsburg-Osceola 88-62 in girls’ basketball.
Herrington netted 39 points in the loss, but Swartz dropped in 41 for the Lady Indians (18-1).
Herrington scored 20 of her team’s 22 points in the second quarter to keep the Lady Mounties within 38-36 at halftime. But the Lady Indians pulled away after the break, with Swartz scoring 16 of her points in the fourth quarter, including an 11 for 13 performance at the foul line.
Janessa Swartz added 15 points and Grace Brosius tossed in 19.
Kyleigh Kennedy added a dozen points for P-O (8-12).
