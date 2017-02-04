State College beats Central Dauphin East in wrestling

Thanks to six bonus-point wins, State College dropped Central Dauphin East 47-28 Saturday afternoon.
The Little Lions (7-10) took control with a run of five straight wins, four by bonus points. The run started at 220 pounds with a technical fall for Pete Haffner, followed by a Kyle Engle pin at heavyweight. Then Ben Krick won by forfeit at 106, Clayton Leidy won by decision at 113 and Jacob Pammer had a pin at 120.
Cole Urbas added a pin at 182, Zach Price also won by fall at 145, Seth McMahon won by decision at 138 and Ian Barr won by forfeit at 170.
The Little Lions welcome Bellefonte to the North Building gym on Tuesday.
