Bellefonte edges Central Cambria in boys’ swimming

Bellefonte won all but two events to edge Central Cambria 87-80 Monday in the final meet of the regular season.
The Red Raiders were paced by double winners Brian Feldman and Ian Lowery. Feldman was first in the 100-yard backstroke, in 1 minute, 5.34 seconds, and 100 butterfly in 1:00.56. Lowery touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.67 and the 50 free in 29.17.
Zach Malinich added a win in the 200 individual medley, Dmitry Wall won the 100 freestyle and Casey Corso took the 500 freestyle. Bellefonte also took the top spot in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Comments