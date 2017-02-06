Bellefonte ties Central Cambria in girls’ swimming

With victories in all but three events, Bellefonte finished with an 83-83 tie against Central Cambria on Monday, closing the regular season for the Lady Red Raiders.
Zoey Cole and Caroline Helms led the way for Bellefonte. Cole captured first place in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 6.25 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:06.32. Helms led the field in the 200 individual medley in 2:54.41 and the 100 backstroke in 1:16.31.
Other Lady Raider wins were posted by Esther Ebeling in the 100 freestyle and Hannah Thomas with the 500 free. They also won the 200 and 400 free relays.
