State College boys’ basketball to face Trinity in Mid Penn playoffs

State College will take part in the four-team Mid Penn Conference championship tournament for the first time next week.
The tournament pits the champions of each of the conference’s four divisions. The Little Lions (16-3) wrapped up the Commonwealth Division last week. They will meet Trinity (18-2), champions of the Capital Division, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg.
Greencastle-Antrim and Mechanicsburg will meet in the other semifinal, and the winners will play for the conference title at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Spartan Center at the Milton Hershey School in Hershey.
