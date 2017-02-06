Penns Valley clinches winning season with win over Williamsburg

For the 21st consecutive year, Penns Valley clinched a winning record with its 43-29 victory over Williamsburg on Monday night.
The Rams (12-9) used their typical stifling defense to hold the Blue Pirates to 11 points in the second half.
“We took the air out of the ball in the second half,” said Rams coach Terry Glunt, who has been at the helm for the last 10 seasons. “I felt bad for the fans for the money they paid. It was like watching paint fade. ... We took care of the ball and followed our game plan. It was a solid victory.”
Luke Snyder’s 12 points and seven rebounds paced Penns Valley, with Andrew Tobias adding seven points and seven rebounds. The Rams close their regular season at Tyrone on Wednesday.
Andrew Rhoads’ eight points led Williamsburg.
