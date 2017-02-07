State College girls’ swimming defeats CD East

The Lady Little Lions capped off their season with a 143-30 victory over Central Dauphin East on Tuesday night.
State College (7-3) was victorious in 11 of the 12 events, including a sweep of the three relays (200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle).
Individual winners for the Lady Little Lions were Sarah Ambrose (200 freestyle), Kathryn Koberna (200 IM), Paityn Gabany (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), Ruth Dangelo (100 freestyle), Madeline Lewis (500 freestyle) and Sarah Finton (100 backstroke).
The Mid Penn Conference Championship will be next for State College on Friday and Saturday.
