State College boys’ swimming wins Mid Penn Commonwealth

The Little Lions claimed their second straight Mid Penn Commonwealth division championship following their dominant victory over Central Dauphin East on Tuesday night.
State College (10-0) finished off an undefeated dual meet season after sweeping all of the events over Central Dauphin East.
Individual winners for the Little Lions included Mikey Challis (200 freestyle), Benjamin Gingher (200 IM), Matt Morris (50 freestyle), Matt Brownstead (100 butterfly), Noah Witt (100 freestyle), Zachary Sherman (500 freestyle), Foster Healey (100 backstroke) and Tobais Van Dyke (100 breastroke).
State College also finished 1-2 in all three relay events (200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle).
Next up for State College is the Mid Penn Conference Championship meet on Friday and Saturday.
