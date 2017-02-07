State College boys’ basketball ousts rival Altoona

The Little Lions trailed by 12 following the first quarter, but they turned on the jets late to defeat rival Altoona 72-59 on Tuesday night.
State College (17-3) was hot from downtown, making a nine 3-pointers.
Drew Friberg led the Lions in scoring with 23 points, while Tommy Sekunda and Tommy Friberg added 22 and 13 points, respectively.
Altoona was led by Shawn Gibson’s 25 points, and Jayvion Queen chipped in 19.
State College plays its final regular season home game on Friday against Williamsport.
Comments