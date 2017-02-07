High School Sports

February 7, 2017 11:00 PM

Short-handed Penns Valley girls’ basketball falls

From CDT staff reports

SPRING MILLS

The Lady Rams fell to Tyrone 64-49 on Tuesday night.

Without two injured seniors, Penns Valley (12-7) had to go with a younger lineup and start four sophomores against the top-ranked team in the Mountain League.

Lady Rams head coach Karen McCaffrey was pleased with her team’s effort against a tough Tyrone team.

“We started four sophomores, each having to step up,” McCaffrey said. “They did a heck of a job.”

Jordan Andrus led the way for the Lady Rams with 14 points and 13 rebounds, leading the team in both categories.

Penns Valley is on the road at Lewisburg on Thursday.

