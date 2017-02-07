St. Joseph’s girls’ basketball dominates Grace Prep

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy parlayed a dominant first quarter into a big win, picking up a 54-6 victory over Grace Prep on Tuesday night.
Behind a strong shooting night from Janina Romero, the Lady Wolves opened the first quarter on a 16-0 run and never looked back.
Romero was the lone player to reach double-digits, finishing with a game-high 20 points.
The Lady Storm were nearly held scoreless in the first half, but Naomi Amos sank a basket in the second quarter to prevent the halftime shutout.
SJCA travels to Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday.
