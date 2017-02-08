Penns Valley wrestling pins down win over West Branch

ALLPORT Penns Valley began its match with a loss but six pins helped the Rams top West Branch 51-18 on Wednesday night.
Baylor Shunk earned the first fall of the night at 106 pounds in 1:53. Darren Yearick and Clayton Royer had back-to-back pins at 120 and 126 pounds, respectively.
Jared Hurd had a a fall at 145 pounds and Penns Valley closed out the dual with pins from Hunter Homan (182) and Corey Rimmey (195).
Dillion Covalt (285, major decision), Carter Felker (138, decision), Clayton Upcraft (152, technical fall) and Abraham Allebach (170, decision) had other wins for the Rams.
Penns Valley is set to close out its regular season Thursday by hosting Bellwood-Antis at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.
