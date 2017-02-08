Bellefonte boys’ basketball finishes with best regular season since 2009

In front of a packed gym Wednesday night, the Red Raiders boys’ basketball team made history with a 45-35 victory against Bald Eagle Area — securing their first non-losing regular season since 2009.
Bellefonte now stands at 11-11 and is on its way to the postseason.
“Since Day 1, our motto’s kind of been raising the standard and putting ourselves in the position to have the first non-losing season since 2009,” coach Kris Glunt said. “It’s a tremendous testament to our kids’ work ethic and their commitment to the process.
“I was real proud of the effort our kids put forth.”
Three Red Raiders reached double digits — Tyler Kreger (10), Nate Tice (14) and Caleb Rockey (12). Glunt especially praised the senior leadership of Kreger in the victory.
“He’s a defensive-minded, ball-control point guard,” Glunt added. “He rose to the occasion.”
Jordan Jones paced the Eagles with a team-high 12 points.
Comments