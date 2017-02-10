Penns Valley tops Hollidaysburg in girls’ basketball

Emma Butler scored 11 points to help the Penns Valley girls’ basketball team to a 43-28 win over Hollidaysburg on Friday night.
Penns Valley’s Peyton Homan added eight points, and Kourtney Beamesderfer had seven. Jordan Andrus grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Rams, who went 22 for 29 from the foul line.
“Free-throw shooting was very clutch for us,” Penns Valley coach Karen McCaffrey said.
Beamesderfer was recognized along with Cassidy Stover, Alicia Houser and Maci Ilgen on Senior Night.
