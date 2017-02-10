High School Sports

February 10, 2017 11:46 PM

State College boys’ basketball falls to Williamsport

For the CDT staff reports

STATE COLLEGE

State College’s Keaton Ellis scored all 16 of his points in the second half, but the Little Lions couldn’t keep pace with Williamsport in a 67-62 loss Friday night.

Ryan McNulty had 15 points and Tommy Sekunda added 13 for the Little Lions, who took a 20-17 lead into halftime.

Rondell Carson helped Williamsport take control in the second half, scoring all 18 of his points in the final two quarters.

The Little Lions (17-4) take on Trinity in the Mid Penn Conference Championships semifinals at Central Dauphin High School on Tuesday night.

