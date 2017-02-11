Penns Valley wrestling rolls past Bellwood-Antis

The Penns Valley wrestling team overwhelmed an undermanned Bellwood-Antis 75-6 on Saturday afternoon.
In addition to seven forfeit wins, the Rams picked up wins by fall from Baylor Shunk at 106 pounds, Ryan Ripka at 132, Jared Hurd at 152 and Andrew Sharer at 160. Clayton Upcraft won by technical fall at 145 and Cory Rimmey earned a decision at 195.
Scoring forfeit wins were Darren Yearick (120), Clayton Royer (126), Carter Felker (138), Abraham Allebach (170), Hunter Homan (182), Jared Bressler (220) and Dillon Covalt (285).
Comments