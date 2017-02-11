State College, St. Joseph’s indoor track teams compete at Lehigh Carnival

Neither State College nor St. Joseph’s registered a first-place finish during Saturday’s packed field at Lehigh Carnival, but both the boys’ and girls’ teams still experienced some success.
The Lady Little Lions’ Taylor Givens came in second place in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 5 inches while teammate Esther Seeland added a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash after clocking a time of 59.61 seconds.
St. Joseph’s girls finished eighth in the distance medley.
On the boys’ side, Luke Knipe paced the Little Lions with a 13-0 in the pole vault. Jake Hefkin came in fifth in the long jump with a distance of 20-10.
