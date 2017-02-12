High School Sports

February 12, 2017 10:19 PM

Bellefonte gymnastics takes 2nd at league championships

From CDT staff reports

ALTOONA

Bellefonte finished second at the Central Pennsylvania Gymnastics League Championships on Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse.

Altoona captured the championship with a score of 138.95, while the Lady Red Raiders recorded a score of 126.40.

Kendra Wakefield finished sixth in the all-around with a score of 32.625. Wakefield took seventh on the vault (8.475), seventh on the bars (8.05), seventh on the beam (8.05) and ninth on the floor exercise (8.05).

Sarah Conner placed sixth on the bars (8.075) and eighth on the floor exercise (8.10).

Brianna Hovies was eighth in the all-around (31.80) and ninth on the beam (7.9).

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

View more video

Sports Videos