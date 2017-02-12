Bellefonte gymnastics takes 2nd at league championships

Bellefonte finished second at the Central Pennsylvania Gymnastics League Championships on Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Altoona captured the championship with a score of 138.95, while the Lady Red Raiders recorded a score of 126.40.
Kendra Wakefield finished sixth in the all-around with a score of 32.625. Wakefield took seventh on the vault (8.475), seventh on the bars (8.05), seventh on the beam (8.05) and ninth on the floor exercise (8.05).
Sarah Conner placed sixth on the bars (8.075) and eighth on the floor exercise (8.10).
Brianna Hovies was eighth in the all-around (31.80) and ninth on the beam (7.9).
